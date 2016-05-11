$3M of opium seized from Minnesota women at Chicago airport

CHICAGO (AP) — Bond has been set at $50,000 each for three Minnesota women arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly 70 pounds of opium into the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the three women arrived at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on a flight from Laos, via Japan. Officers found 470 packets of opium concealed in bags of tea leaves and packed inside the women's luggage. Chicago police say the drugs are worth more than $3 million.

Police arrested the women, identified as 57-year-old Pa Yang and 58-year-old Mai Vue Vang of St. Paul, Minnesota, and 52-year-old True Thao of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The three are slated to appear in court again on June 2.

The women were each charged with manufacturing or delivery of narcotics.