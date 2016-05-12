92-Percent of SDUSD seniors expected to graduate in June

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - About 92 percent of seniors in the San Diego Unified School District are on track to graduate next month despite more rigorous requirements, an apparent record despite tougher academic requirements, district officials reported Wednesday.

The mark, if actually achieved, would be the highest for as far back as district records go, SDUSD spokeswoman Linda Zintz said. A 2 percent increase over last year, it would be the largest percentage among the five large urban school districts in California, according to the district.

High school seniors are now required to complete the A-G curriculum, which prepares students to attend a public university. Only 40 percent of area students passed the curriculum a decade ago, district officials said.

"San Diego is changing the education conversation in the state of California by showing you can raise graduation standards and graduate more students at the same time," said Superintendent Cindy Marten. "The fact that it is our children leading this change -- by stepping up to meet the challenge - - makes me incredibly hopeful for the future."

Demographic details about the Class of 2016 are still being compiled, but the seniors appear to be highly diverse, with higher percentages of Latino, Asian and African American students than in surrounding districts.

Students who need extra time to graduate will go through commencement in August. Zintz said they could raise the graduation rate to 94 percent.