Deadly police shooting after chase in Encanto, suspect identified

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by San Diego police in the Encanto neighborhood after attempting to ram officers with a stolen car at the end of a chase, authorities said Thursday.
   
Four San Diego police officers opened fire on Thongsoune Vilaysane on Pagel Place near Benson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego police Lt. Manny Del Toro said.
   
The events leading up to the shooting began when officers were sent to check out a residence known for drug and weapons activity in the 100 block of Pagel Place, Del Toro said.
   
A silver Acura sped away from the residence and officers followed it through the neighborhood and back to Pagel Place, despite the driver's attempts to evade them. They later learned it had been reported stolen from Carlsbad, according to the lieutenant.
   
Vilaysane allegedly crashed the stolen car into a parked car, then shifted it into reverse and attempted to back into a group of officers. Two officers ''narrowly escaped being struck,'' and four officers fired several rounds to ''stop the threat of the moving vehicle,'' Del Toro said.
   
Vilaysane suffered several bullet wounds and died at the scene, Del Toro said.
   
The shooting was captured on the officers' uniform-worn cameras. Del Toro said the officers involved in the shooting had been with the San Diego Police Department for two to five years.

The incident is still under investigation, including how many rounds went off.

