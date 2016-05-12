Public weighs-in on release of SDPD body cam video

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans weighed-in on the controversy over when video from police body cameras should be released after officer-involved shootings.

Last week San Diego's District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis made a surprise move to build the public trust by releasing videos from three separate SDPD shootings.

In some cases, it has taken months for videos to be released to the public, but the District Attorney's office and local law enforcement said they are committed to speeding up that process.

A new policy is being drafted that would allow the release of officer-involved shooting related videos more quickly if no charges are filed in the case.

At Wednesday night's meeting, the community was allowed to give input and ask questions.

According to the panel, the FBI will review videos in all officer-involved shooting cases. Should a video be released, faces of all officers, witnesses and injured parties would be blurred.

The district attorney promised the only editing of footage would be to slow it down, enhance it or zoom in to portions of it.

The ACLU director of the San Diego Chapter raised concerns over when officers provide initial statements.

"They should be required at least an initial statement to investigators and then watch the video," said Norma Chavez-Peterson, ACLU San Diego Director.

The San Diego County Police Chief's and Sheriff's Association will hold another town hall meeting on May 17th. The meeting will allow public input on the drafting of video evidence release policy.

The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., at the Cherokee Elementary School.