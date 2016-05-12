Fiery crash on northbound I-5 causes major backup

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist suffered major injuries in a fiery crash Thursday morning on Interstate 5 near Torrey Pines.



One of two vehicles that collided in the northbound lanes approaching Del Mar Heights Road shortly before 4 a.m. became fully engulfed in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The crash left most of the northbound lanes blocked and a SigAlert was issued. The roadway was cleared and the closure was lifted shortly after 6 a.m., according to the CHP.