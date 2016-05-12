Break-in at Chollas-Mead Elementary school

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are investigating a break-in at a local elementary school Thursday.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Chollas-Mead Elementary school on fourth in Chollas View.

We have a crew on scene of the Child Development Center.

We're told someone broke a window, got inside, and stole a few items, including two Mac computers.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.