Ryan encouraged by Trump meeting; unity the goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on developments in the presidential campaign, including Donald Trump's meetings Thursday with House Speaker Paul Ryan and with other congressional leaders: (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he was "very encouraged by what I heard from Donald Trump" in their much-anticipated meeting.

The Wisconsin lawmaker — who's has yet to say he's ready to back the presumptive Republican presidential nominee — says "it's not a secret" that the two have had "our differences."

Ryan says at a news conference after the meeting that the big question is "what do we need to do to unify the party." He says they're "planting the seeds" to accomplish that goal.

11:25 a.m.

The head of the committee to elect Republicans to the House says he may disagree with Donald Trump's rhetoric and policies, but that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee is a better White House option than front-running Democrat Hillary Clinton would be.

Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon says in a statement that he intends to support the GOP nominee. Walden's statement came out shortly after other House Republican leaders met with Trump at Republican Party headquarters on Capitol Hill.

Walden says the last thing he wants is to give Democrats another four years in charge in the White House.

11:15 a.m.

Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan say they had a productive meeting and see a great chance to unite the Republican Party and win the presidential election in November.

The presumptive GOP nominee and the party's top elected official said in a statement after their meeting on party headquarters on Capitol Hill that they are "totally committed to working together" to achieve that goal.

They say they were "honest about our few differences" but also recognize "many important areas of common ground."

More discussions are promised, but this first one was described as "a very positive step toward unification."

Ryan has yet to come out in support of Trump. But the two say it's critical for Republicans to united around "our shared principles, advance a conservative agenda and do all we can to win this fall."

10:55 a.m.

Donald Trump has wrapped up his meeting with House Republican leaders, including Speaker Paul Ryan, who's expressed reservations about backing the presumptive presidential nominee.

Trump held back-to-back meetings on Thursday at party headquarters on Capitol Hill.

First, Trump met with Ryan and the party chairman, Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus). Then he sat down with other members of the House Republican leadership, including Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Whip Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES').

Trump plans a separate meeting with Senate GOP leaders later Thursday.

10:20 a.m.

The head of the Republican Party says the meeting with Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan was "a very positive step toward party unity."

Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) tweeted that comment after their meeting Thursday morning at GOP headquarters on Capitol Hill.

Priebus tweeted: "The meeting was great. It was a very positive step toward party unity."

Ryan said last week that he wasn't ready to endorse Trump, the presumptive presidential nominee.

10:05 a.m.

The longest serving Republican in the Senate says he'll now support Donald Trump. But Utah's Orrin Hatch says the presumptive GOP presidential nominee needs to tone it down.

Hatch is among the Senate GOP leaders set to meet with Trump later Thursday.

Hatch says Trump needs to soften his rhetoric and "always act in a manner worthy" of a nominee. The senator isn't getting into details, but Trump has made critical comments about women, Hispanics and others.

Hatch says many of his constituents "have serious reservations" about Trump. In March, Utah voters went big for Trump's chief rival at the time, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, in the state's caucuses.

Hatch says Trump could unite Republicans and broaden his appeal by reconsidering his views on trade and overhauling benefit programs.

Hatch initially backed Jeb Bush in the race, and then Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Hatch says he'll "do what I can" to help Trump run a successful campaign.

9:40 a.m.

It's a "circus out here."

That's what a Democratic congressman says as he walked by the Capitol Hill building where Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan are meeting — and where boisterous protesters have gathered in the street.

Texas lawmaker Joaquin Castro says Trump — the presumptive Republican presidential nominee — "has been extremely divisive for the country" and is "tearing people apart. You can see the circus out here."

9:15 a.m.

Donald Trump has taken strong stands on immigration — and drawn equally strong reactions during his presidential campaign.

And it was no different when the Republican candidate arrived at a Capitol Hill building for his meeting Thursday morning with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Protesters tried to deliver a cardboard coffin to the Republican National Committee that they said represented the suffering of immigrants under GOP policies — and the death of the party under Trump.

The protesters weren't allowed inside, but they did continue chanting and waving signs.

9:05 a.m.

A smattering of protesters are outside the Republican National Committee offices on Capitol Hill where Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan are meeting.

The presidential candidate entered the building through a side door for his first-ever get-together with the Wisconsin lawmaker — who hasn't yet backed the presumptive nominee.

Outside, fewer than a dozen people are demonstrating — but they're outnumbered by a sizable pack of reporters.

Some demonstrators are carrying signs that say "R.I.P. GOP" and using a megaphone to express their views that Trump's rise means the fall of the Republican Party. One chant is: "Down with deportation, up with liberation"

8:25 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republican Party unity is his goal as the presidential campaign shifts from the primary season to the general election race.

But the Wisconsin lawmaker hasn't yet backed the presumptive GOP nominee, Donald Trump — even as Republican officials press for an end to party infighting so the focus can shift to taking on the likely Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Trump and Ryan are holding their first-ever meeting — a Thursday morning get-together at Republican National Committee offices on Capitol Hill. Set to join them is RNC Chairman Reince Priebus.

Later, Trump plans separate meetings with the House GOP leadership and Senate Republican leaders.

Ryan says his goal is to unify the GOP's different wings around "common principles" and he wants to get to know Trump better.

