Navy SEAL killed by ISIS in Iraq to be buried at Rosecrans National Cemetery

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Navy SEALS held a special memorial on Thursday at Coronado Tidelands Park for one of their own.

Petty Officer First Class Charles H. Keating IV, 31, was fatally shot in a May 3 battle with Islamic State forces in Tall Usquf, Iraq. According to the Navy, ISIS broke through the front lines north of the city of Mosul and Keating's SEAL team and air support were called in to repulse the attack.

On Wednesday, his body was returned to Naval Base Coronado, driven through the city in a motorcade while naval personnel stood at attention.

A private memorial service with full military honors is scheduled Friday for the Navy SEAL, who grew up in Phoenix as a star long-distance runner and grandson of financier Charles Keating from the 1980s savings and loan scandal.

The Navy also stated Keating will receive a posthumous promotion to the rank of chief petty officer. He will be able to be buried wearing his new rank.

For the Friday service, his remains will be driven through Coronado to the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. The family has requested the service to be private but the Navy is encouraging the public to line the processional route along Sixth Street in Coronado around noon to pay their respects.

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

