Sparky: Adorable pup

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier/Wirehaired Fox Terrier mix
Age: 1 year old
Gender: Neutered male
ID #: 208330
Adoption Fee: $95

Sparky, a one-year-old Jack Russell Terrier/Wirehaired Fox Terrier mix, is looking for a loving new home. This adorable boy was brought in by his previous owners when they fell on financial hardship and could no longer care for him. Since entering our care, he has been very well-behaved and loves attention from his humans. He’s a bit nervous in new situations, but once he warms up, he is very friendly, energetic and playful. Sparky also loves other dogs and going for car rides. He can’t wait to be your new best friend!

His adoption fee includes spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, San Marcos, Vista, Escondido or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

