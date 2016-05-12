Two men accused of robbing jewelry store at gunpoint plead guilt - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two men accused of robbing jewelry store at gunpoint plead guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men who took part in a botched armed robbery at a Fashion Valley mall jewelry store last month pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted robbery and other charges.

Reginald Anthony Howard, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and admitted a gun allegation. He faces up to 21 years in prison when he is
sentenced July 29.

Joey James Levy, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and admitted that he has been to prison twice before. He is expected to be sentenced to 16
years in prison on June 10.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Maund said Howard and four others entered the Royal Maui jewelry store about 8 p.m. on April 2 and were quickly
confronted by a security guard.

Maund said the guard drew his gun, prompting Howard to pull his own gun, but the defendants fled through the mall. The prosecutor said the security
guard fired off a shot but no one was hit. A gun was recovered nearby, police said.

Howard and Levy were arrested later, but three suspects got away and remain at large.

