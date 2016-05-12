Fundraiser for injured Border Patrol Agent

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fundraiser is being held in Mira Mesa Thursday for a U.S. Border Patrol Agent injured while playing for a semi-pro football team.

Kurt Nagel broke two of his vertebrae in the March 26th San Diego Enforcers game. The Buco Di Beppo restaurant on Westview Parkway in Mira Mesa is donating 15% of Thursday's sales to the Nagel family. Kurt has been out of work since the accident and his wife stopped working to help care for him.

Nagel suffered nerve damage and is still recovering, though he has started walking sooner than doctors expected.

The fundraiser goes through the end of the night.