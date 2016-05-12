Rancho Coastal Humane Society receives $100K grant

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Petco Foundation teamed up the Rancho Coastal Humane Society to help save the lives of animals.

CBS News 8's Dan Cohen, who is on the board of the Petco Foundation, presented a $100,000 check to Rancho Coastal Human Society on Thursday.

The funding, provided by Petco, will go towards improving the facilities in Encinitas.

In San Diego County pets must be spayed or neutered before they can leave a shelter. By offering low-cost services the Rancho Coastal Humane Society can help animals in need get on the road to adoption.