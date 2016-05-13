Local woman recognized for building homes in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local woman is being nationally recognized for her work building homes free of charge for people in Tijuana's most impoverished communities.

CNN Hero Paula Claussen founded Poway based Project Mercy after taking a trip across the border which she says changed her life.

"Twenty-five years ago, I went just to donate clothes and I was shocked. I knew I had to do something to try to help them," said Claussen.

Project Mercy works with volunteers to build homes start to finish in just one day. Since its inception, Project Mercy has completed more than 1,200 homes. Families are also provided with mattresses, carpets and other necessities.

