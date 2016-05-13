Body found on SR-125 Freeway in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A body was found Friday morning on State Route 125 in Lemon Grove.

Someone called for help after spotting a man's body in the northbound traffic lanes near State Route 94 around 4:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was not immediately clear whether the man had been hit by a vehicle or had jumped from a nearby overpass, authorities said.

One northbound lane was closed in the area as officers investigated.