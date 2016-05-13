K-9 goes after suspect who refuses to give up during pursuit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

K-9 goes after suspect who refuses to give up during pursuit

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A suspected drunken and/or drugged driver was bitten by a police dog and had her car's window shot out following a pursuit through San Marcos, authorities said Friday.
   
California Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop a gray Toyota Corolla driven by 33-year-old Sandra Ruiz of San Marcos on the offramp from eastbound state Route 78 to Nordahl Road after someone reported a car matching its description driving erratically around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.
   
Ruiz allegedly sped through a red light on the ramp and a chase ensued. The Toyota reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, ran several more red lights and a stop sign and was involved in a single-vehicle crash as it continued along city streets, Bettencourt said.
   
An officer used a patrol car to stop Ruiz in a convenience store parking lot on San Marcos Boulevard near Grand Avenue, but she refused to exit the car, according to the lieutenant. A CHP officer then shattered one of the car's window with a beanbag round and sheriff's deputies sent a service dog in.
   
Ruiz was taken into custody shortly afterward, and was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor dog bite wounds. Bettencourt said she would be booked into jail on suspicion of DUI, evading, hit and run and resisting arrest when she is released from the hospital.

  Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year's theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
