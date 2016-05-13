Cruz shuns Trump, GOP unity; says 'challenges' may lie ahead - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cruz shuns Trump, GOP unity; says 'challenges' may lie ahead

Posted: Updated:
In this Tuesday, May 10, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at Trump Tower, in New York. In this Tuesday, May 10, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at Trump Tower, in New York.

DALLAS (AP) — Ted Cruz used his first speech since dropping out of the presidential race not to endorse Donald Trump or call for Republican unity behind him, but to say that a small core of conservatives can save America.

Addressing the Texas Republican convention in Dallas today, Cruz repeated many promises from his defunct White House campaign. He said, "People ask are you disappointed, of course you're disappointed."

But Cruz said the movement of freedom-loving patriots is "far more important than one candidate."

He said "we may face some challenges ahead" but that the conservative movement "will be the remnant, will be the core" that can pull "this country back from the abyss."

Once friendly, Cruz and Trump clashed bitterly before Cruz suspended his campaign. The Texan since hasn't endorsed the billionaire businessman.

