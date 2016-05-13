Spain evacuates 9,000 from massive tire fire near Madrid

A fire fighting helicopter flies billowing black smoke rising from behind large housing blocks in Sesena, central Spain, Friday, May 13, 2016.

MADRID (AP) — Spanish officials have ordered the evacuation of 9,000 people living in a sprawling apartment complex close to a raging tire dump fire in a town near Madrid.

The Castilla-La Mancha regional government tweeted Friday night that about 8,000 apartment residents in the town of Sesena had already left their homes as thick black smoke poured out from the fire, which started before dawn.

The government said ambulances were being sent to the complex to evacuate residents with health problems who could not leave on their own.

No one has been injured in the fire, which authorities believe was intentionally set. Its billowing black smoke was visible from Madrid, more than 30 kilometers (20 miles) away.