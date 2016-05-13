Motorcyclist hit by minivan in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was injured Friday morning in a collision with a minivan that turned into his path in Barrio Logan.



The 50-year-old rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was headed south on Harbor Drive near Sicard Street when a 2013 Dodge minivan pulled out of a dirt parking lot and started to turn left across the lanes around 5:40 a.m., San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.



The two-wheeler slammed into the minivan. The rider was left with serious, but non-life-threatening internal injuries and a broken leg, Cali

said.



The 52-year-old man behind the wheel of the minivan was apparently unhurt. Cali said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.