Streets reopen after crashed tanker leaks fuel into San Diego River

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cleanup crews were still working Sunday to clean up thousands of gallons of diesel that spilled from a tanker truck into a large

bird sanctuary in the San Diego River near Old Town in the west end of Mission Valley.

Friars Road remained closed east of Mission Bay Park, and are expected to reopen at about 6 p.m. Sunday evening, officials said.

Morena Boulevard's bridge above the river, and the ramps to and from Interstate 8 were reopened Sunday, according to San Diego police and the CHP.

"We're working with all the relevant local, state and federal authorities to not only identify the scale of the affected area, but also to

get the process remedied,'' said Angus McDonald, president of The So Co Group, owner of the tanker truck. "It's about doing everything we can do to mitigate it and get it cleaned up.''

McDonald said he did not know yet how many gallons of fuel spilled into the river, but that it had not reached the ocean.

The fuel spill was just upstream of Mission Bay Park's Southern Wildlife Preserve, a major bird sanctuary in the wide San Diego River flood control

channel. There were no immediate reports of damage to the birds or creatures in the tidal flats.

The truck was carrying several thousand gallons of diesel fuel when it overturned and landed on its side as its driver was exiting westbound

Interstate 8 to the northbound Morena Boulevard bridge.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. Friday, prompting a hazardous materials response, and closure of on- and offramps to and from Interstate 8

overnight, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver got out of the truck on his own, but suffered a head wound and was transported to a hospital by paramedics. He was resting comfortably at home Sunday, according to McDonald.

UPDATE: EB and WB offramps to Morena Blvd have reopened to traffic. Clean up continues on surface streets. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) May 15, 2016

Cleanup underway on Morena Blvd after tanker truck spills diesel fuel gallons in river @CBS8https://t.co/m9n7fbTDYS pic.twitter.com/QAYvqIzzVO — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) May 14, 2016

Overturned tanker truck Morena Blvd N. leaking fuel. pic.twitter.com/9RL9dWKgRV — SDFD (@SDFD) May 14, 2016

