Local 5th grader challenges you to "SLAM ALS"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Carmel Valley fifth grader is proving to be a real leader by taking on the fight against Lou Gehrig's disease.

From the classroom to the trampoline, Solana Pacific Elementary fifth grader Cole Spector is challenging his schoolmates to "SLAM ALS."

Cole wants "SLAM ALS" to go viral like the ice bucket challenge.

ALS hit Cole hard. His 56-year-old aunt Marjie Block has been fighting the disease for seven years. Most patients are given two to five years to live after diagnosis.

"She makes me smile and if I have a bad day, she taught me to never just give up and not let it be a bad day," he said.

Cole's other aunt and cousin started "SLAM ALS" to help raise money for the debilitating and deadly disease. "ALS is a horrible disease and there is no cure yet, so I kind of wanted to do change and make a difference," said Cole.

Wearing his "SLAM" socks, Cole pitched an idea to his Carmel Valley principal which led him to team up with sixth grade teacher Kelly Monahan.

Monahan's uncle John also has ALS.

"My whole family is inspired to just fight with him and hopefully make a difference," said Mrs. Monahan.

Mrs. Monahan also helped Cole come up with a speech which he delivered in front of the whole school of 600 students. He challenged them to post #SLAMALS video and donate.

"I challenge all Solana Pacific to SLAM ALS," said Cole.

A 5K will be held in conjunction with the City of Wildomar Community on June 4th, at 8 a.m. The 5K will be held at The Marna O'Brien Park and all proceeds will be donated to ALS ONE Care & A Cure for ALS.

