Suspicious Death: Driver dies in chase, body found in truck - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspicious Death: Driver dies in chase, body found in truck

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man driving a truck containing the body of a woman lost control of the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries during a high-speed pursuit from Santee to El Cajon, according to authorities.
   
El Cajon Police responding to a call of a disturbance shortly before 10 p.m. Friday noticed a red Mazda pickup truck and tried to pull it over, Lt. Rob Ransweiler said.
   
Officers began a pursuit, but backed off about a minute later after the truck ran a red light. The officers broadcast a description of the truck to surrounding law enforcement agencies, which led to sheriff's deputies spotting the truck in Santee about 15 minutes later, according to Ransweiler.
   
The deputies followed the truck as it headed back into El Cajon, saw it run a red light and tried to pull it over. Deputies pursued the truck as it headed southbound on Cuyamaca Street in Santee to eastbound Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon. 

The driver lost control of the truck in the 600 block of Broadway and hit a tree in the center median.

Deputies tried to help the driver, but he died at the scene from injuries. Deputies found the woman's body in the truck. Responding paramedics determined that she had been dead for some time before the pursuit and crash and that her death was suspicious, Ransweiler said.

Authorities have not released the names of the two fatalities. Broadway was closed for several hours, just east of where Fletcher Parkway turns into Broadway, near State Route 67.

El Cajon Police and the sheriff's department are both investigating. Anyone with information was asked to contact El Cajon Police at (619) 579-3311.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.