Suspicious Death: Driver dies in chase, body found in truck

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man driving a truck containing the body of a woman lost control of the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries during a high-speed pursuit from Santee to El Cajon, according to authorities.



El Cajon Police responding to a call of a disturbance shortly before 10 p.m. Friday noticed a red Mazda pickup truck and tried to pull it over, Lt. Rob Ransweiler said.



Officers began a pursuit, but backed off about a minute later after the truck ran a red light. The officers broadcast a description of the truck to surrounding law enforcement agencies, which led to sheriff's deputies spotting the truck in Santee about 15 minutes later, according to Ransweiler.



The deputies followed the truck as it headed back into El Cajon, saw it run a red light and tried to pull it over. Deputies pursued the truck as it headed southbound on Cuyamaca Street in Santee to eastbound Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon.

The driver lost control of the truck in the 600 block of Broadway and hit a tree in the center median.

Deputies tried to help the driver, but he died at the scene from injuries. Deputies found the woman's body in the truck. Responding paramedics determined that she had been dead for some time before the pursuit and crash and that her death was suspicious, Ransweiler said.

Authorities have not released the names of the two fatalities. Broadway was closed for several hours, just east of where Fletcher Parkway turns into Broadway, near State Route 67.

El Cajon Police and the sheriff's department are both investigating. Anyone with information was asked to contact El Cajon Police at (619) 579-3311.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.