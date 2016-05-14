Woman escapes fire in Mt. Hope home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was hospitalized as a precaution after she escaped a bedroom fire in her Mt. Hope home Saturday morning, according to

authorities.



San Diego Fire Rescue firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming out of the rear of the single-story house at 708 42nd St. at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to spokesman Lee Swanson.



A man and a woman made it out of the house on their own before firefighters got there, but the woman complained that she did not feel well, Swanson said. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation.



It took firefighters about 12 minutes to put out the fire, which was limited to only one bedroom, according to Swanson.



Investigators responded to the house in an effort to determine what caused the fire and estimate how much damage was done. The American Red Cross also responded to assist the couple in finding temporary housing.