DUI suspect goes off I-15 Freeway ramp, hits parked cars

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is under arrest on DUI charges after driving his car off a freeway ramp and into several parked cars.



It happened at about 1:15 Saturday morning along Interstate 15 in Logan Heights.



The driver apparently lost control on the Ocean View Boulevard off-ramp and went through a fence.



The vehicle hit three cars parked in the carport of an apartment complex.



No one was hurt.



Police say the driver did not have a license or insurance.