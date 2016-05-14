Police: Photos released of man wanted for indecent exposure

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Oceanside police have released photos of a man they say exposed himself to a young girl in the parking lot of her apartment complex.



This happened Tuesday in the 100 block of Avenida Descanso.



The 8-year-old told police the man asked her if she had seen a dog then exposed himself.



The victim ran and told her mother.



The man was seen getting into a black pickup truck and driving away.



Anyone with information should call Oceanside police.