Billy Joel holds first San Diego concert in 15 years

Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After 15-years the "Piano Man" is back in San Diego!
     
Billy Joel is set to play a sold-out concert at Petco Park Saturday night.
     
CBS News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from downtown with all the excitement leading up to the show.

