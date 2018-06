FLORIDA (CBS 8) - You expect bugs to hit your windshield, even a bird isn't out of the question, but imagine a Florida woman's shock when a turtle came crashing through her windshield!

Nicole Bjanes said she was driving down Interstate 4 Monday when a car hit the reptile, throwing it airborne and sending it flying into her windshield.

"It's not something you see everyday," Bjanes said.

Amazingly, neither the woman nor the turtle was hurt.