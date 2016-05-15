Police seek suspect after teen shot in the back

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the back Saturday night in the Stockton area of San Diego.

According to police, the teen was walking southbound on 32nd Street when the gunman, who was behind the teen, fired at least ten rounds, striking the teen once. The bullet hit the teen in the back and exited through his chest.

A neighbor who heard the shots called 911 and the teen was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The gunman managed to escape before police arrived at the scene.

"At this point, we don't have any suspect info other than one suspect described as a black male running to a dark colored vehicle parked in the north alley of 3200 Island," said Sgt. Arthur Scott. "Officers are conducting follow ups to try and get more information."

San Diego police gang detectives are working to determine what prompted the shooting.

"We don't know if he was targeted specifically. There were several shots fired and there were other individuals on the street, however, he was walking alone so it's quite possible," said Scott.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 18-20 years old wearing a dark sweater and driving a black Cadillac CTS sedan. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department's gang unit at (619) 531-2847.