Carter powers Brewers to 3-2 win over Padres

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chris Carter hit a towering solo homer and a tiebreaking RBI double, breaking out of a long slump and leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Carter was mired in an 0-for-23 slide before he belted a 443-foot homer off the scoreboard in center field in the third. Carter, who finished with three hits, doubled home the winning run against Kevin Quackenbush (1-2) in the seventh.

Jonathan Lucroy also homered for Milwaukee, which salvaged a split of the four-game series. Blaine Boyer (1-0) got two outs for the win and Jeremy Jeffress worked the ninth for his 10th save in 10 opportunities.

Brett Wallace homered for San Diego.

While Carter had the big blow in the seventh, Zach Davies put Milwaukee in position to win with a solid effort. The right-hander allowed two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Davies' emergence in the rotation would be a welcome development for Milwaukee with Taylor Jungmann sent back to Triple-A Colorado Springs, Matt Garza still on the injured list and Wily Peralta struggling badly.

Lucroy's fourth homer in nine games made it 2-1 in the fifth. But Wallace chased Davies with a drive to center in the seventh.

Padres starter Cesar Vargas bounced back from a tough start in a loss against the Cubs on Tuesday. He allowed two runs over five innings, striking out a career-high seven.

San Diego had the tying run on third in the eighth, but Michael Blazek got Matt Kemp to fly out to center to end the threat. Jeffress allowed a two-out double when right fielder Domingo Santana misplayed a fly ball before Jose Pirela grounded out to end it.

The Padres went 4-3 on their seven-game trip after winning two of three against the major league-leading Cubs last week.

FRESH ARM

The Padres called up reliever Tayron Guerrero from Triple-A El Paso, sending fellow right-hander Leonel Campos back down.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Derek Norris (left hand) returned to the starting lineup, playing first base, and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. ... Regular first baseman Wil Myers was a late scratch with left forearm tightness.

Brewers: LF Ryan Braun had a precautionary X-ray on his irritated right wrist and was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. Braun said the wrist began bothering him a couple of days ago, but he played through it. He is hitting .367 with seven homers and 27 RBIs and considered day to day.

UP NEXT

Padres: Following an off day, San Diego begins a six-game homestand when it faces San Francisco on Tuesday. The Padres will face Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija in that series.

Brewers: Milwaukee also is off on Monday before welcoming the Cubs for a three-game series. RHP Chase Anderson (1-5, 6.11 ERA) will face Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.03 ERA) in the opener.