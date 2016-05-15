Man stabbed in Midtown, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Officers in Midtown arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a man in his abdomen, police said Sunday.

The condition of the victim, a 61-year-old man, is not immediately known, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was on the walking bridge in the 2800 block of Kettner Boulevard when Arturo Cortez, wearing an orange backpack, allegedly ran toward

him just before 8 p.m. Saturday, got close to the victim and without saying anything stabbed him in the left side of the abdomen, Heims said.

The suspect ran away and the victim called police. The victim told police he had never seen the suspect before.

Police arrived, found Cortez several blocks away and arrested him, he said.