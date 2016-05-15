Fishermen rescued by boat pulling shuttle tank - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fishermen rescued by boat pulling shuttle tank

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three American fishermen who were rescued after their fishing boat sank off the coast of Mexico are back in San Diego Sunday afternoon. 

On the evening of May 12th, a San Diego fishing charter boat named Maximus sank of the coast of Baja California. All four of the fishermen aboard the vessel were rescued in a lifeboat by a tug boat named Shannon Dann, which was pulling a 154-foot space shuttle external tank headed for the California Science Center in Marina Del Rey. 

The Maximus sank nearby and the captain of Shannon Dann was able to rescue all aboard. One of the four fishermen was a Mexican national, who was taken back to Mexico by a military vessel. The three American's aboard remained on the tug boat until they arrived in San Diego. 

