One of a kind run over the Coronado Bridge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Sunday, runners enjoyed a one-of-a-kind experience, not to mention a breath taking view, as they took part in the Navy's Bay Bridge Run/Walk.

The four mile course took runners from downtown near the Convention Center, over the Coronado Bridge, which was closed to traffic, and over to Tidelands Park.

This year's event marked the 30th year of the run. The run benefits the Navy's welfare and education programs, which helps military families.