Hundreds join beach walk for cystic fibrosis cure - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hundreds join beach walk for cystic fibrosis cure

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There were blue skies along the coast of Encinitas Sunday morning for the Great Strides Moonlight Beach Walk, benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Hundreds of people made the three mile walk along the beautiful coastline to help raise money to find a cure.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder, which damages the lungs and digestive system. The average lifespan for people with cystic fibrosis is about 40-years-old.

Better treatment and genetically designed drugs have increased the lifespan and quality of life from just 5-years-old back in 1955. 

