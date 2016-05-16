Trolley's blue line into downtown San Diego resumes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Trolley service between downtown San Diego and San Ysidro resumed normal operations Tuesday morning following a day of delays caused by inoperative signals along a several miles of tracks.



The roughly 20-minute lag times Monday were due to ''signal improvement work which was not completed by a contractor over the weekend,'' and forced the trams to slow down in the affected area, Metropolitan Transit System spokesman Rob Schupp said.



MTS announced via Twitter shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday that normal Blue Line trolley service had resumed.

#MTSAlert Normal service has resumed on the UC San Diego Blue Line. Thanks to riders for your patience! — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) May 17, 2016