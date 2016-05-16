Mother grabs baby as gunfire erupts outside their City Heights h - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mother grabs baby as gunfire erupts outside their City Heights home

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Gunfire erupts outside a City Heights home overnight with a mother and baby inside.

San Diego police officers were called to the scene at Marlborough Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, after the woman called 911 around midnight.

After officers were on the scene, they searched the area and found numerous casings and discovered that someone shot through a Toyota Tundra parked on the street.

Initial reports indicate that the gunfire may have been a result of a bar fight that spilled into the streets.

Police are now searching for a gold colored Ford Expedition with large 20-inch rims.

No injuries were reported, although the mother and baby were startled.  No arrests have been made in this case.

