Surprise proposal at San Diego Mesa College graduation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a first for the commencement ceremony at San Diego Mesa College.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Associated Student Government President Igor Burgos Maron proposed to his girlfriend Sarah Farmer during the ceremony. Farmer is an alumnus of San Diego Mesa College and said yes to the proposal.

The celebration and good wishes spilled out across social media over the weekend.

Today's Mesa College commencement was spectacular and ended with the Student Trustee's proposal to a former student. pic.twitter.com/D0U9Xbvfy1 — Constance Carroll (@carrollsdccd) May 15, 2016

Epic @sdmesacollege commencement - 600 students, thousands of supporters, superheroes, family love & she said "yes" pic.twitter.com/r56Hvh1sIS — Dr Pamela Luster (@SDMesaPrez) May 15, 2016