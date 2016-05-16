Prosecution presents case in police shooting trial

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The prosecution presented its case Monday in the trial of a man who is charged with shooting a San Diego police officer four times at the end of a police chase through City Heights in 2013.
Ignacio Canela, 33, is charged with premeditated attempted murder, evading police and other counts stemming from the Oct. 24, 2013, shooting that
seriously injured San Diego police Officer Timothy Bell.
RELATED: Man accused of shooting SDPD officer in court
Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon said in his opening statement last week that Canela shot Bell four times as they struggled in the tunnel.
"He (Canela) was trying to kill him,'' the prosecutor said, telling jurors the lives of the defendant and officer intersected with "tragic consequences, almost lethal consequences.''
Runyon said Canela -- who was wanted on drug charges and for failure to appear in court -- led officers on a chase from a home on Wightman Street to a
dead-end in the 3000 block of Central Avenue, where he ditched his car and took off running into a canyon.
Bell pursued Canela and followed him into the drainage tunnel, where he tried to use his Taser on the suspect. They got into a physical confrontation,
and Canela told the officer, "I give up,'' according to Runyon.
Bell tried to push Canela away and the defendant starting shooting, striking the officer four times, including once in the left arm, the prosecutor
alleged.
The officer was able to escape the tunnel as Canela fired at him, Runyon said. Canela ran through the tunnel and was arrested about a half-hour later. A firearm was later recovered near where Canela was taken into custody, the prosecutor said.
Runyon told jurors that Canela also ran from police in 2004 and had a modified knife in his back pocket when he was arrested.
When asked by an officer why he ran, Canela responded, ``I don't like pigs,'' Runyon told the jury.
Canela also fled from police in a stolen SUV in December 2007, crashed into a parked car and took off running before being arrested, according to the
prosecutor, who said officers recovered a loaded revolver from Canela in that incident.
Defense attorney Jane Kinsey told the jury that Canela shot Bell in self- defense.
"Kill or be killed'' was Canela's state of mind when confronted by the officer, Kinsey said. He said his client was so ``bent'' on getting away that
he jumped out of his car at the entrance to the canyon while it was still moving.
Kinsey said Bell chased Canela with no back-up, and once the officer fired his Taser three times, Canela fired his gun in self-defense.
Canela -- who has been to prison several times on burglary and other charges dating back to 2004 -- faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.