Thousands of tiny red crabs wash ashore on Orange County beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thousands of tiny red crabs wash ashore on Orange County beach

Posted: Updated:
Sylvie Bergeron, of San Diego, at left, and her sister Line Bergeron, of Quebec, walk with their dogs next to tuna crabs that washed up onto the beach at Shaw's Cove on Friday, May 13, 2016 in Laguna Beach, Calif. Sylvie Bergeron, of San Diego, at left, and her sister Line Bergeron, of Quebec, walk with their dogs next to tuna crabs that washed up onto the beach at Shaw's Cove on Friday, May 13, 2016 in Laguna Beach, Calif.
This Friday, May 13, 2016 photo shows tuna crabs washed up onto the beach at Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach, Calif. This Friday, May 13, 2016 photo shows tuna crabs washed up onto the beach at Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach, Calif.
Sylvie Bergeron, of San Diego and her sister Line Bergeron, of Quebec, walk over tuna crabs that washed up onto the beach at Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach, Calif. Friday, May 13, 2016. Sylvie Bergeron, of San Diego and her sister Line Bergeron, of Quebec, walk over tuna crabs that washed up onto the beach at Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach, Calif. Friday, May 13, 2016.
This Friday, May 13, 2016 photo shows tuna crabs washed up onto the beach at Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach, Calif. This Friday, May 13, 2016 photo shows tuna crabs washed up onto the beach at Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach, Calif.
Delila Almaraz, 19, of Covina, picks up a tuna crab while enjoying the beach at Shaw's Cove on Friday, May 13, 2016 in Laguna Beach, Calif. Delila Almaraz, 19, of Covina, picks up a tuna crab while enjoying the beach at Shaw's Cove on Friday, May 13, 2016 in Laguna Beach, Calif.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of tiny red crabs are carpeting beaches in Orange County and creating an amazing spectacle for swimmers and surfers.

Lifeguards estimate that hundreds of thousands of the tiny crustaceans washed up Friday on beaches in Newport Beach.

Others were spotted in Laguna Beach.

RELATED: Thousands of tuna crab wash ashore on Imperial Beach

The Orange County Register reports that pelagic red crabs are usually found off Baja California, but currents that are part of the El Nino weather pattern are sweeping them north.

The 1- to 3-inch-long crabs have washed up for several years along the Orange County coastline.

Before that, they hadn't been seen in the area for decades.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.