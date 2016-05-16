Six hurt when police chase ends in crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop in the Fairmount Park area led officers on a brief chase Monday afternoon before getting into a crash and making a failed attempt to escape on foot along with a group of passengers.

The pursuit began shortly after 12:30 p.m. on westbound Federal Boulevard, near Home Avenue, according to police.

The motorist fled for a short distance before losing control and getting into an accident, Officer Joshua Hodge said. The six occupants of the damaged

SUV then jumped out and ran off.

Officers soon had all the suspects in custody. Medics took them to a hospital for evaluations.

A gun was found in the wrecked vehicle, according to police. It was not immediately clear why officers tried to pull over the driver in the first place.