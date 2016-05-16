Pre-trial hearing held for accused Kraska shooter

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The man accused of shooting CBS News 8 Sport Director Kyle Kraska was back in court Monday morning.

Pre-trial motions were held for 54-year-old house painter Mike Montana. Prosecutors accuse Montana of ambushing Kraska outside his home last year, firing into his car and hitting him several times.

RELATED: Background on the events surrounding Kraska's shooting

The trial is expected to begin next month. Montana faces 37 years to life in prison if convicted.