Pre-trial hearing held for accused Kraska shooter

Pre-trial hearing held for accused Kraska shooter

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The man accused of shooting CBS News 8 Sport Director Kyle Kraska was back in court Monday morning. 

Pre-trial motions were held for 54-year-old house painter Mike Montana. Prosecutors accuse Montana of ambushing Kraska outside his home last year, firing into his car and hitting him several times. 

RELATED: Background on the events surrounding Kraska's shooting

The trial is expected to begin next month. Montana faces 37 years to life in prison if convicted. 

