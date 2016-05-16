What is this baby possum doing in the toilet?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Animal Control officers have been responding to some unusual calls lately. First, a baby possum in a toilet in a North Park apartment and two weeks ago, another officer rescued another baby possum from a toilet in Pacific Beach.

One Sunday morning in May, a Pacific Beach woman woke up to shower, looked in her toilet and found a baby possum.

Patricia Leutner told CBS News 8 she didn't think she was seeing clearly when she first saw the critter.

"I went back and got my glasses. I saw something in there and I immediately shut the lid. I realized that was more than a rat cause it had a pointy nose. It was pretty freaky. I was kind of doing the crazy dance - what do you do when you have a possum in your toilet," said Patricia Leutner.

Patricia reached out to Animal Control and they believe the possum was thirsty and went to the toilet to fetch some water and fell in.

Not long after, Patricia chased another possum, caught him and freed him into the wild.

Just last week a snake slithered its way into a tub.

Animal Control recommends this time of year you check for any openings or in Patricia's case - seal up any broken windows to keep out critters.