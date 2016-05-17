Pregnant woman brutally attacked in her home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old woman was facing an attempted murder charge Tuesday after allegedly breaking into the home of her ex-boyfriend's pregnant girlfriend and stabbing her several times.



Shagirah Akila Joyce forced her way into the victim's home on Petree Street near El Monte Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, attacked her and fled, according to El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub.

The victim's two daughters were home at the time, but neither was injured.



The victim called for help shortly afterward and was taken to a hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds. Taub said the injuries were not considered life-threatening to either the victim or her unborn child.



Joyce was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder during a vehicle stop near her home on West Park Avenue, Taub said.