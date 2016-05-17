Twitter 'to stop counting photos and links in character limit'

Twitter is to stop counting photographs and links in its 140-character limit for tweets, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The change could be made within the next two weeks, Bloomberg quoted a source as saying. The company has not yet commented on the report.

In January, founder Jack Dorsey said Twitter would explore ways of enabling its users to write longer posts.

Links currently take up to 23 characters of a tweet, reducing the space available to users for their own writing when sharing other online content.

The 140-character limit was originally added to make tweets fit into a text message. When the company launched in 2006, before smartphones were available, many users typed their tweets as texts before posting them.