ID's released of driver killed in chase, woman found in truck - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ID's released of driver killed in chase, woman found in truck

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday released the names of a man killed in a crash during a high-speed pursuit from Santee to El Cajon and that of the woman found stabbed to death in his pickup truck afterward.
   
Robert George Oakes, 54, is suspected of killing 41-year-old Ginger Juanita Curtis sometime before the chase and subsequent crash Friday night, according to El Cajon police Lt. Walt Miller. Police said Oakes and Curtis knew each other, but the nature of their relationship was not immediately clear.
   
RELATED: Suspicious Death: Driver dies in chase, body found in truck 

Oakes was spotted driving a red Mazda pickup truck away from an address where a disturbance was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. Officers tried to pull the pickup over but backed off after the truck ran a red light, police said.
   
Deputies spotted the truck in Santee about 15 minutes later and followed it back into El Cajon. Oakes apparently lost control in the 600 block of Broadway and his pickup truck slammed into a tree in the center divider.
   
Oakes died at the scene, and investigators subsequently found Curtis's body in the passenger compartment. She had suffered a stab wound to her chest and died some time before the crash, Miller said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.