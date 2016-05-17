Naval Base San Diego receives another bomb threat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Naval Base San Diego receives another bomb threat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unfounded bomb threat prompted a security alert at Naval Base San Diego Tuesday for the 17th time since November.

The latest bomb threat was found written in a portable outhouse at Pier 7 Tuesday morning, according to officials at Naval Base San Diego. 

For six months, the Navy installation and two adjacent shipyards - BAE Systems and General Dynamics NASSCO - have been beset by bogus bomb threats, prompting evacuations and searches.

''Threats of this nature are serious offenses requiring a significant response from law enforcement and enhancement to our force protection measures,'' said Gunnar Newquist, special agent in charge of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Southwest Field Office.

The messages have all been found inside portable outhouses, as was the case Tuesday morning, or on walls of ships. Most have been vague - consisting of only a few words, including ''bomb,'' and a date, authorities said.

NCIS officials and the shipyards are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to one or more arrests in the case. 

Anyone with information about the threats is urged to call the NCIS at (619) 556-1364 or go to their Facebook page.

