Univision teams with Netflix for 'El Chapo' drama series

NEW YORK (AP) — Univision is teaming up with Netflix to produce "El Chapo," a drama series based on the life of one of the world's most notorious criminals. It will air on Univision sister network UniMas in 2017, after which it will be available to Netflix subscribers.

Tuesday's announcement is part of an unprecedented agreement between Netflix and Univision Communications Inc.

Univision also said it will partner with Netflix to bring "Narcos" to broadcast television.

The first season of this acclaimed Netflix series will air on the Univision network, the company announced. In addition, the Netflix series "Club de Cuervos" will air on UniMas.

It's the first time original Netflix series have aired on broadcast networks in the U.S., Univision said. No airdates were announced, but they will be timed to the premiere of both series' second seasons exclusively on Netflix.

"Narcos" chronicles real-life stories of Colombian drug kingpins of the late 1980s and efforts by law enforcement to rein them in.

"Club de Cuervos," which also debuted on Netflix last August, takes an inside look at the intra-family battle to determine who controls a beloved professional soccer team.

Rival Spanish-language network Telemundo had earlier announced its own series based on drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who was arrested in January after almost six months on the run following his escape from a Mexican maximum security prison through a mile-long tunnel that opened to the floor of his shower.

