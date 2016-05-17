San Diego County hiring poll workers for June primary - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego County hiring poll workers for June primary



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office put out a call Tuesday for poll workers, especially those who are bilingual, for the June 7 primary election.
   
The registrar's office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.
   
A survey by UC Berkeley showed a need for speakers of Khmer, Japanese, Korean and Hindi at about 20 precincts, so poll workers who speak those languages are also being recruited.
   
Also needed are standby poll workers who can be assigned on short notice. Standbys who can also speak a second language are in demand, too.
   
Poll workers receive a stipend ranging from $100 to $175 depending on the assignment, and those who are bilingual receive an additional $15 if they are assigned specifically to provide language assistance to voters, according to the registrar's office.
   
Residents interested in working the election must be registered voters in the state of California, or be permanent residents in the U.S. and have transportation to their assigned polling location. They will also need access to the Internet to complete an online training and attend a two-hour class.
   
Prospective poll workers can apply online at sdvote.com.
   
More information is available at (858) 565-5800 or by sending an email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.

