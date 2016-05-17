San Diego County Fair: Mad About the Fair

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego County Fair kicks off in less than three weeks and preparations are in full swing.

Almost time for the @SDFair! Got a preview of the food today:) cbs8 #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/ZYIuYXl7K0 — Dominic Garcia (@DomCBS8) May 17, 2016

This year's theme is "mad About the Fair" and will feature all things "Alice in Wonderland."

The fair kicks off Friday June 3rd and runs through Monday July 4th. It will be closed on Mondays and the first two Tuesdays. The only exception will be July 4th.