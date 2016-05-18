Public weighs-in on release of body cam video

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans had a second chance Tuesday night to weigh-in on the controversy over when video from body cameras should be released after police shootings.

Recently, San Diego's District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis made a surprise move to build the public trust by releasing videos from three separate SDPD shootings.

Tuesday's forum was the second to take place to get the public's input as a new county-wide policy is drafted.

While law enforcement authorities stressed that building the public's trust is the heart of this move, some community members tonight challenged the move.

In some cases, it has taken months for videos to be released to the public, but the District Attorney's office and local law enforcement said they are committed to speeding up that process.

A new policy is being drafted that would allow the release of officer-involved shooting related videos more quickly if no charges are filed in the case.

Should a video be released, faces of all officers, witnesses and injured parties would be blurred.

The district attorney promised the only editing of footage would be to slow it down, enhance it or zoom in to portions of it.

While no specific time frame was provided as to when the county-wide police would be adopted, a spokesman for the D.A.'s office told CBS News 8 that he expected it to be completed sometime during the summer.