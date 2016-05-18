Bernie Sanders will hold two rallies in San Diego this weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bernie Sanders will hold two rallies in San Diego this weekend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will bring his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination back to the San Diego area on Saturday and Sunday, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Sanders, who has remained in the race even though former first lady Hillary Clinton has a commanding lead in delegates, is scheduled to speak at Kimball Park in National City on Saturday evening.

The event is free and open to the public, with admittance beginning at 4:30 p.m. Admission will be first come, first served, but the public is encouraged to fill out an RSVP online

Sanders added a second rally in North County at the Rancho Buena Vista High School Stadium on Sunday May 22 at 2 p.m. The event is also free and open to the public, but the public is encouraged to RSVP online

Sanders, who's coming off a victory in the Oregon primary and a close loss to Clinton in Kentucky, is hopeful that a victory in California's June 7 primary election will strengthen his position in this summer's Democratic convention.

According to the campaign, Sanders will speak about getting big money out of politics, his plan to make public colleges and universities tuition- free, combating climate change and ensuring universal health care.

Due to security concerns, attendees should not bring bags, and carry only small personal items, such as keys and cell phones. Weapons, sharp objects, chairs, signs, banners and sticks will not be permitted.

An estimated 12,000 people attended a Sanders rally at the San Diego Convention Center in March.

Clinton supporters opened a campaign office for the former New York senator and secretary of state in downtown San Diego on Tuesday. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, campaigned on her behalf in Balboa Park two weeks ago.

  • Campaign 2016 - News, opinion and analysis of the U.S. electionMore>>

  • Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Monday, January 23 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-01-23 16:52:34 GMT

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

  • LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    Saturday, January 21 2017 3:51 PM EST2017-01-21 20:51:43 GMT

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

  • Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Friday, January 20 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-01-21 04:13:09 GMT

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.