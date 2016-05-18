Bernie Sanders will hold two rallies in San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will bring his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination back to the San Diego area on Saturday and Sunday, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Sanders, who has remained in the race even though former first lady Hillary Clinton has a commanding lead in delegates, is scheduled to speak at Kimball Park in National City on Saturday evening.

The event is free and open to the public, with admittance beginning at 4:30 p.m. Admission will be first come, first served, but the public is encouraged to fill out an RSVP online.

Sanders added a second rally in North County at the Rancho Buena Vista High School Stadium on Sunday May 22 at 2 p.m. The event is also free and open to the public, but the public is encouraged to RSVP online.

Sanders, who's coming off a victory in the Oregon primary and a close loss to Clinton in Kentucky, is hopeful that a victory in California's June 7 primary election will strengthen his position in this summer's Democratic convention.

According to the campaign, Sanders will speak about getting big money out of politics, his plan to make public colleges and universities tuition- free, combating climate change and ensuring universal health care.

Due to security concerns, attendees should not bring bags, and carry only small personal items, such as keys and cell phones. Weapons, sharp objects, chairs, signs, banners and sticks will not be permitted.

An estimated 12,000 people attended a Sanders rally at the San Diego Convention Center in March.

Clinton supporters opened a campaign office for the former New York senator and secretary of state in downtown San Diego on Tuesday. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, campaigned on her behalf in Balboa Park two weeks ago.