Extradition hearing for accused WA state killer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused with his brother of the murder of a Washington state couple last month is scheduled for an extradition hearing Wednesday in a San Diego courtroom.
   
Tony Clyde Reed, 49, arranged to turn himself in and was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in San Diego Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
   
Reed and his 53-year-old brother -- John Blaine Reed -- allegedly fled to Mexico after killing Patrick Shunn, 45, and his wife, Monique Patenaude, 46, of Oso, Washington. Their bodies have not been found, authorities said.
   
John Reed remains at large, according to authorities in Washington state. 

Shunn and Patenaude were last seen April 11 and were reported missing to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office the following day. Two vehicles belonging to the couple were located in a remote area north of their home April 14, authorities said.
   
A vehicle belonging to one of the suspects was found in Phoenix, Arizona, April 18, at which point authorities believed both men had fled to Mexico, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
   
The victims lived next door to John Blaine Reed, and long-standing disputes may have been factors in the crime, the Seattle Times reported.

Investigators linked the suspects to the disappearances after blood and other evidence was found in the vicinity of where the couple's vehicles were located, according to the newspaper.

